Richard Worth Alcorn, 90, of Owensville, Mo., formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 23, 1932, to Worth and Jessie (Kerr) Alcorn in Titusville, Penn.
He was united in marriage to Dolores Drake July 1956 in Titusville, Penn. She was the love of his life, he said she was the prettiest thing he ever saw.
Richard was a member of Mt. Zion Assembly Church in Jamestown, N.Y. He lived life in the fast lane. He loved to go fast; the faster the better. If the car wasn't popping and pinging when he drove, it wasn't him driving. He was a family man and did everything for his family. He worked all day and looked forward to coming home to his kiddies. He made sure we had the best childhood from riding snowmobiles, boating, go-carting, dune bugging, to going on long vacations. He provided such a wonderful childhood for us all. He has helped many people out over the years, some he just met. He had a heart of gold.
We will miss his lighting-up at the sight of a cream puff or a fresh batch of cookies. We knew how to please him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Worth and Jessie; wife, Dolores; grandson, Steven Gullberg; and siblings, Ester Hopkins, Adeline Hummer, Eleanor Platt and David Alcorn.
He is survived by his children, Kathleen Choat and husband Johnny of Owensville, Mo., Ray Alcorn and wife Marianne of Conroe, Texas and Jessica Gullberg and husband Steve of Eureka, Mo.; sister, Bettie McClenaghan and husband Ken of Brown Deer, Wis.; grandchildren, Melissa Yetkin, Tonya Blodgett, Madison Alcorn, James Alcorn and Gregory Gullberg; great-granddaughter, Kamila Yetkin; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Allen Cemetery in Jamestown, N.Y. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Assembly Church in Jamestown, N.Y. with Pastor Robert Reeves officiating.
Memorials requested to Hospice of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville, Mo.
