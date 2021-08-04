Russell L. (Russ) Doud, 84, of Guys Mills, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center.
He was born on March 15, 1937 in Hydetown, a son of Roland A. and Florence Jones Doud. He married Elizabeth L. (Liz) Myers on Aug. 30, 1959 and she survives.
He was a 1955 graduate of Townville High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1959 to 1963.
He first worked at General Electric in Erie and then worked for several area tool and die companies, before retiring from Joint Venture Tool Co. in 1999. In his retirement, he worked as a handyman.
He was a member of Blooming Valley United Methodist Church, Saegertown American Legion Post #205, a former member of Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Liz, of 61 years, include; three daughters, Sandra L. Mailliard (Mark), of Guys Mills, and their children, Brianna (fiancé Dan Mussina) and Cody (Tiffany) and their daughter, Mia and son expected in November, Vicky L. Wentz (Gregg), of Townville and their children, Tyler and Stephanie (Taylor Williams) and their daughter, Oakley and Teresa A. Paden (Joe), of Saegertown, and their children, Ryan and Brendon (Courtney), and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Shorts and Marlene Cottrell and one brother, Charles Doud.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville and Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blooming Valley United Methodist Church, 24740 State Street, Blooming Valley. The funeral service will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Frank Weingard, Pastor, officiating. Military honors will be provided by Huidekoper VFW Post #2006.
Interment will be in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
The family suggests memorials be made to Blooming Valley United Methodist Church, 24740 State Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or the Kingsley Cemetery Association, c/o Lee Lake, 29234 Lyona Road, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327.
Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
