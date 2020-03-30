Matthew W. Bliznesky, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday afternoon March 27, 2020.
Matt was born on April 3, 1925, in Titusville, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Hycru Bliznesky. He was married to Pauline Alma Nelson on Sept. 29, 1951, at St. Titus Church. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2000.
Matt was a graduate of Colestock High School. He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Army overseas, and participated in the Battle of the Bulge.
Matt had been employed as a school bus driver for the Titusville Area School District for 50 years. He had also been employed at Titusville Supply Company. He was last employed for the City of Titusville, from where he retired.
He was a member of St. Titus Church and of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons; cutting firewood; loving his pets; and greatly enjoyed his Army reunions, one of which he traveled back to Europe.
Matt is survived by a son, Walter M. “Lodge” Bliznesky and wife, Kim, of Titusville; two grandsons, Lodge Bliznesky, of Pittsburgh and Matthew Bliznesky, of Titusville; a sister, Irene Davenport, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Raymond; brothers Walter and John Bliznesky; three sisters, Kate Sowa, Staffie Birtciel and Anna Pringle.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be in St. Walburga Cemetery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, Pa. 16323 or to any local Humane Society.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
