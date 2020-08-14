John Richard Andres, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020.
He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Seymour.
Our father, a complicated man, was self-made. He was from a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, to which he fervently remained loyal throughout his life. His career took him from aircraft to aerospace. His projects included sending men to the moon, testing aircraft necessary for the defense of his country and directing launch operations of GPS for civilian use as a result of President Ronald Reagan’s directive.
He was an avid golfer, making his first hole-in-one at age 50 and then again at 75. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, collecting coins, cooking for his family and taking care of his yard. His sense of dedication, loyalty and honor in his career, in his marriage and with his family and his friends, was always forefront to every decision and accomplishment.
John was preceded by the 2019 death on his wife, Vivian Elizabeth (Davis) Andres; his son, Matthew L. Andres, his father, Leroy W. Andres and his wife, Gertrude, his mother Violet M. Dean; his brother, Edward L. Andres and his sister, Vera J. Bryant.
He is survived by his son, Captain (USN) Gary M. Andres Sr. and daughter-in-law, Sharon; daughter, Valerie L. Andres; son Bret C. Andres and life spouse, Pam Rieley; grandchildren, Jon, Virgil, Michael, Leha, Elizabeth and Gary Jr.; nieces Nancy Brown and Norma Stanford, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and very special friends, Charlie and Mary Ann Blankenship and Randy and Ann Trater.
A mass will be offered for John and Vivian, at their church on Sept. 12 on what would have been their 67th anniversary.
Arrangements have been made by Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at atchleyfuneralhome.com.
