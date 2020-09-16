Gregory Bruce Beightol, 68, of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, in Erie.
Greg was born on Oct. 21, 1951, in Johnstown, a son of the late Robert and Margie Moody Beightol. He was married to Debra Burt on Aug. 27, 1970.
Greg was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1969. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Greg, a car enthusiast at heart, spent 40 years working in the car business where he forged many lifelong friendships. Greg had recently retired from his position as sales manager at Walker Brothers, of Edinboro.
Greg was associated with the Shamburg Christian Church of God. He was a former member of the Titusville Lodge #754 F.&A.M. He previously served as president of the Pleasantville Recreation Board for several years.
Greg had coached Pleasantville Little League baseball. He was an avid hunter; enjoyed listening to music, sitting on the back porch and mostly spending time with his family.
Greg was an avid drummer and founder of the local band “Foxfire” and enjoyed having his wife, Debra, as the lead singer.
Greg is survived by his wife, of Pleasantville; three children, Robert Beightol and wife, Rachel, of Titusville, Troy Beightol, of Pleasantville, and Kathryn Locke and husband, Travis, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Beightol, Abigayle DeMichele, Kennedy, Bobby, and Gregory Beightol, and Sophia Locke; a brother, Robert Beightol and wife, Pam, of Florida; three sisters, Leslie Corpuz, of Hawaii, Kim Wescoat, of Virginia, and Traci Smedley and husband, Rick, of Titusville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A private memorial service will be conducted for the family.
The family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org; to the American Lung Association at lung.org; or to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
