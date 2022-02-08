Edward E. Dunkle Sr., 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday morning, Feb. 6, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.
Ed was born on July 30, 1956 in Titusville, a son of the late Paul and Kathryn McClinsey Dunkle. He was married to Kathleen Marzik on July 9, 1994 in Oil City.
Ed had attended the Titusville and Pleasantville schools. He was last employed as a truck driver for Lendrum Energy. He had previously been employed at PGE in Marienville, Fox Vac Trucking in Titusville, and for Ray Stiglitz at Allegheny Well Service in Franklin.
Ed had attended Shamburg Christian Church in Pleasantville. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his family and his pet cat, “Oscar.” He also enjoyed detailing and working on vehicles.
Ed is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Pleasantville; four children, Shawn Jarzenski and wife, Kathryn, of Franklin, April Dunkle, of Oil City, Edward E. Dunkle Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, of Oil City, and William Dunkle and wife, Lauren, of Titusville; a stepdaughter, Heather Mahle, of Clarion; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Dunkle and wife, Winnie, of Saegertown and James Dunkle, of Oil City; a sister, Ruth Felix and husband, Curt, of Oil City, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Banister.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m., with Rev. John Bell officiating.
Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
