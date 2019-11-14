Madolyn J. Patterson, 92, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Madolyn was born on July 8, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Milton and Nancy Armstrong Gray.
She was a graduate of both the Sunville School and of Colestock High School. She married Donald R. Patterson on Nov. 3, 1945, at Guys Mills. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2004.
Madolyn had been employed at GTE Sylvania for 25 years until her retirement.
She was a member of Townville Baptist Church.
Madolyn is survived by the following children; Allen Patterson and wife, Kay, of Titusville, Guy Patterson and wife, Susan, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, D. Richard Patterson and wife, Cynthia, of Spencer, Indiana, Pearle Abbott, of Harrisburg, North Carolina, and twins, Marsha Kerr and husband, Jim, and Jim Patterson and wife, Pam, all of Titusville; 16 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Murray, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Patterson; two half-brothers, Ray and William Gray; and two sisters, Doris Brown and Anne Armstrong.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. James Riley, pastor of Townville Baptist Church, and Rev. Edward Patterson, nephew, officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cherrytree Township.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St., Townville, PA, 16360.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
