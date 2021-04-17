Lorraine M. Powell, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning, April 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Lorraine was born on March 9, 1940 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Mildred Fry Thomas. She was married to James Powell on April 5, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2010.
Lorraine had worked as a supervisor for Elgin Electronics at their Waterford, Erie and Manchester, New Hampshire facilities. She later worked for Office Services in Corry for 10 years.
She was a member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church and a volunteer there with the Soup Kitchen. She was also a volunteer at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Lorraine was a life member of the Titusville Moose Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, spending time with her family and friends and also with her pet dog, Buttons.
Lorraine is survived by three children; James Powell and wife, Vicky, Jeff Powell and companion, Terri, all of Spartansburg, and Vicky Wieder and husband, Bill, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Kristi Eck and husband, Thad, Jason Powell and wife, Crystal, Jessica Confer and fiancée, Jeff, Stacey Sellen and husband, Devon, Nicole Waychoff and husband, Tim, Andrea Williams and husband, Ryan, Megan Wieder, Jeff Powell, and Michael Wieder; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Bob Thomas and companion, Kathy, Larry Thomas and wife, Gay, all of Pittsburgh, John Thomas and wife, Ruth, of Spartansburg, and Mike Thomas and wife, Suzi, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sisters, Joyce Kensinger, Donna Brooks and husband, Paul, all of Corry, and Judy Smith, of Tallahassee, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Thomas and a sister, Dorothy Thomas.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service for the family will be conducted on Monday at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church with Rev. Canon Martha Ishman as celebrant.
Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spartansburg.
The family invites friends to join them at the Titusville Moose Club on Monday at 2 p.m. for a time of food and fellowship.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
