James F. McCandrew, 90, of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Monday evening, Sept. 20, 2021 in Pittsburgh.
Jim was born on Feb. 27, 1931 in Titusville, a son of the late Peter and Nina Reese McCandrew. He was married to Alyce Barker, who preceded him in death on April 20, 1988.
Jim was a graduate of Colestock High School. He had worked as a steamfitter for over 30 years until his retirement.
Jim was a veteran, having served in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. He and a group of fellow sailors, who originally served on the ship LST325 during the Korean Conflict, brought back the ship from Greece to the U.S. at their own expense in 2005.
He was a life member of the VFW in Oil City; a member of the American Legion; a member of the Franklin Lodge F. & A.M., and a member of the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie.
He enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, playing bingo, dancing and his family in Pittsburgh. His love of golf resulted in his employment as an attendant at a golf course in Sebastian, Florida for a number of years after his retirement.
Jim is survived by the following children; Randy D. McCandrew, of New York, Tyrone Scott McCandrew and wife, Shari, of Brackenridge, Debra McCandrew, of Florence, South Carolina, and Carrie McKnight and wife, Claudia, of Fairfax, Maryland; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbi Montanye; two brothers, Joseph and Peter “Pete” McCandrew, and a sister, Donna Wallen.
Family and friends may attend a commital service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at St. Catharine’s Cemetery Chapel in Titusville.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
