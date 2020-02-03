Richard Dean Shriver, 91, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on April 6, 1928 in Titusville, a son of the late Harold Dean Shriver and Elizabeth Buchan Shriver. He was married to Betty Jane Caldwell.
Dick was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1946. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He entered the service on Oct. 16, 1950 in Erie, as a radio operator and as a driver who drove his superior officers to the front line. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 12, 1952.
Dick was employed at the former Universal Cyclops Steel Corp. for over 40 years until his retirement.
Dick loved his family, but his first love was God. He was an elder in the Church of Christ where he was baptized. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, being a pilot and flying his airplanes, riding his favorite “orange” tractor and serving the Lord.
Dick is survived by his wife, Betty, of Sebring, Florida; a son, Kren, of Poughkeepsie, New York; a daughter, Yolonda (Donald) Kiiskila, of Mishawaka, Indiana; a daughter, Lori Mullen, of Sebring, Florida; a sister, Mary Jean Nichols, of Townville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Melvin Shriver; a sister, Grace Ann Nichols; a stepmother, Nancy Grace Davison Shriver; and seven stepsiblings, Claire, Wayne, Richard, Jack, Dean, Mary Lou and Maxine Davison.
The family held a memorial service on Monday, Jan. 27 for Dick at the Sebring Christian Church. It was followed by the VFW Military Honor Guard, who honored Dick with a 21-gun salute and the presentation of the country’s flag to his wife Betty. The family asks that memorials be made to the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33872, or to the Titusville Church of Christ, 221 W. Main Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the FAITH…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.