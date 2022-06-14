Joseph LeRoy “Cocomo Joe” Fenstermaker, 75, of Titusville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, surrounded by his daughters.
Joe was born on July 23, 1946 in Titusville, a son of the late William “Bill” Fenstermaker and Betty Jane Straub Fenstermaker.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1964. He was employed at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for 50 years, from where he retired.
Joe was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post No. 368 American Legion; the Titusville Moose Club; the PNA Club, and the B.P.O. Elks No. 264.
Joe definitely made a name for himself in Titusville. He fought for what he believed in, even if it meant fighting City Hall to save his house. Everyone knew Joe or knew of him. He was the man that loved his Trans Am in the 80’s, the man that rode his bike and the only “diehard” Browns fan in Titusville. But most of all, Joe was a father figure to many and will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, big heart and love for his girls.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Zinger and husband, David, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tracey Utegg and fiancé, Kevin McEldowney, of Corry, and Lori Lee, of Franklin; his grandchildren, Cole and Natalie Zinger, Lexi and Collin Utegg, Dawson Smith and Rook Lee; a sister, Renee Fenstermaker, of Menlo Park, California; a niece, Diane Miller and husband, Chris, of Ashtabula, Ohio; his extended family, Jodi, Paul, Kyle and Kreg Schreckengost, all of Corry; his dearest friend, Kim Strain, of Titusville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Holly Fenstermaker; a sister, Joyce Fenstermaker; and a brother, John “Billy” Fenstermaker.
A private family memorial service will take place at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 at 11 on Saturday, June 18 for Joe and his brother John “Bill” Fenstermaker.
Following the memorial service, friends and family may attend a celebration of his life at noon at the American Legion, 113 E. Central Avenue, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
