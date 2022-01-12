Mr. Dennis Leroy Atkinson, 69, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Dennis was born on April 22, 1952, in Titusville to the late Raymond K. and Rose Henry Atkinson.
He attended Titusville schools.
Dennis worked for Robinson’s Wallpaper for many years. He was always a hard worker willing to help anyone. He was a loving, generous man, who always had a funny story to tell. He loved his Toyota Tacoma and took meticulous care of it.
He is survived by his long-time devoted companion, Dorothy Mangel, of Titusville; a daughter, Corrina Cathy, of Meadville; two sisters, Barbara Atkinson Gibson, of Greenville, Tennessee, and Mary Atkinson Bell and husband, Tom, of Hydetown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was also a loving father and grandfather to Dorothy’s family, which include daughters, Laura and husband, Bryan, of Meadville, Carol and husband, Andy, of Warren, and Rebecca and husband, Adam, of Arizona; a son, John and wife, Kelly, of Missouri; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Area Hospital, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
