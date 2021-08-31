Richard J. “Rick” Jackson, 63, of Titusville, passed away on Monday evening, Aug. 30, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.
Richard was born on Nov. 28, 1957 in Titusville, a son of the late Louis and Genevieve Stroup Jackson. He was previously married to Vicki Ziegler.
Richard had attended the Titusville schools. He had been employed at various jobs, which included working for Sabella Lumber, Honeywell Corp., Southwest Township,Warren County and driving truck.
Richard was a former social member of the VFW. He enjoyed taking rides in the country with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, drinking with his friends occasionally, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by three daughters, Amy Riley and husband, Corey, of Pleasantville, Lisa Jackson, of Titusville, and Ashley White and husband, Spensyar, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Tristan and Chloe Riley, Jared and Destiney Lewis, Alivia Jackson and Auderlynn White; a great-grandson, Bentley Pierce; his former wife, Vicki Ziegler Jackson, of Oil City; a brother, Lloyd Jackson, of Enterprise; a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his pet dog “Buddy Girl,” five brothers, Chuck, Walt, Gene, Leroy and John Jackson, and a sister, Janet Knox.
No public visitation will be observed.
Inurnment will be in Neilltown Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family at 523 N. Franklin St., Titusville.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
