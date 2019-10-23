Gary L. Schenberg, 72 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Gary L. Schenberg, 72

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:00 am

Gary L. Schenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away Monday evening Oct. 21, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Coudersport.

Gary was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Titusville, a son of the late Robert and Florence Baney Schenberg. He was married to Debra Miller on He was a graduate of Titusville High School. He was also a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict.

Gary had been employed at the former Dailey and Kocan Chevy Olds Dealership for 20 years. He had also been employed for 13 years at the former McGregors Gulf Station. He was last employed at Titusville Leisure Services and the Senior Center.

He was a member of the Hydetown Baptist Church and a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting model cars, yard work and being in the outdoors.

Gary is survived by his wife Debra, of Titusville; two daughters, Traci Peters and husband, Douglas, of Xenia, Ohio, and Robyn Kellert and husband, Joseph, of Coudersport; seven grandchildren, Shanna Bragg, Travis Beers, Austin Ricke, Hunter Ricke, Mikayla Kavounas, Garrett Kellert and Gavin Kellert; two brothers, Craig Schenberg, of Meadville, and Richard “Dick” Schenberg and wife, Carole, of Hydetown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Larry and Dennis Schenberg.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hydetown Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with full military rites.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:00 am.

