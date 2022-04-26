Terry Lee Book, 61, of Guys Mills passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa.
Born Jan. 5, 1961, he was the son of the late Alfred and Meredith (Teed) Book.
Terry married the love of his life on July 21, 1994, the former Pamela J. Millard. She survives him.
Terry retired in 2017 from Jones Hardwood in Franklin, Pa., where he worked as a lift operator and mechanic.
He enjoyed working with his hands, especially when it involved working on cars. In his free time, he could be found watching NASCAR, playing his guitar, listening to rock music, as well as hunting. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory along with his wife are, his brothers, Kerry Book, of Guys Mills and Perry Book, of Titusville; his niece, Brenda Millard and fiancé, Jeff Huth, of Titusville; his nephew, Keith Millard, of Townville; his four great-nephews, Luke Huth, Noah Millard, Isaac Jackson and Keith Millard II; his two great-nieces, Abby Millard and Haley Millard; his sister-in-law, Deborah Millard, and fiancé, Al Kinney; as well as his brother-in-law, Frank Millard.
In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ruth Millard.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Take a moment to share a memory on Terry’s Book of Memories at WarrenFH.com.
