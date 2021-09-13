Ruth F. (Field) Slater, R.N., 83, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of John J. Slater for 56 loving years. Born in Titusville, she was a daughter of the late Harrison A. and Eileen R. (Robbins) Field.
Ruth attended Oil City Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1959, and went on to a 29-year career as a registered nurse at Notre Dame Hospital in Central Falls, retiring in 2000.
Ruth was a longtime member of AARP and a former member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. Above all, Ruth was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past 83 years.
Besides her beloved husband, Ruth leaves two daughters, Mary Regina Slater (John Menissian), of Rumford, and Catherine O’Brien (James), in Indiana; two grandchildren, Ronald and Kylie Turner and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was the grandmother of the late Sarah Turner and was also predeceased by all her siblings.
Services will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Interment at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery will be on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the cemetery chapel.
It is respectfully requested that those attending services wear brightly-colored attire in joyful celebration of Ruth’s life. The Slater Family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to Wayne, Johanna, Susanne and Alison, of Contiuum Hospice, for their compassion and care of Ruth and her family over the past many days. If desired, memorial gifts to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Trippfuneralhome.com
