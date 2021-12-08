Richard A. Frantz, 76, of Townville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 14, 1945 in Titusville, a son of Charles E. Frantz Sr. and Doris M. Kirchner Frantz. He married Roberta “Sue” Gibbs on Aug. 3, 1968.
He attended Titusville Area Schools and was employed with CyTemp for 17 years until they closed. He subsequently was employed as a custodian for Titusville School District until his retirement.
In his spare time, Richard enjoyed tinkering in his shed but most of all he loved spending time with his great-granddaughters.
Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta “Sue” Frantz, of Townville; a daughter, Kathy A. McClelland and her husband, Ronald, of Canadohta Lake; a son, Jeff Frantz and his wife, Carrie, of Townville; four grandchildren, Alisha Frum and her husband, Jared, Nicholas Brumbaugh, Kaitlyn Bonecutter and her husband, Brandon, and Parker Frantz; four great-granddaughters, Madaline Brumbaugh, Karolynn Frum, Gracey Frum and Sadie Bonecutter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Frantz Jr., and a sister, Barbara Smith.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Glen Van Cise officiating.
Private burial will take place at Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
