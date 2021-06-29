Margaret S. Joseph, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence.
Margaret was born on April 5, 1925 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Fred and Alma Herrington Spangler. She was married to Paul Joseph on April 30, 1955 at St. Walburga Church in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1986.
Margaret was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1942 and a graduate of Spencer Hospital Nursing School in Meadville, where she earned her registered nursing degree.
She had been employed at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City and with the Home Health Care in Titusville as a registered nurse.
Margaret was a member of St. Walburga Church. She loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Brian Joseph and wife, Joan, of Vacaville, California, Alan Joseph, of Titusville, and Gary Joseph, of Houston, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
