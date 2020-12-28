Patricia L. Wellman, 83, of Titusville passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Pat was born on May 26, 1937, in Union City to the late Roy and Elizabeth (Ongley) Wellman.
She attended Bloomfield schools but graduated from Titusville High School. She obtained multiple degrees in Math and Science from Edinboro College in 1958 and a Masters in education from the University of Pittsburgh.
Patricia became a teacher for Titusville Area School District where she taught Algebra for 35 years until her retirement in 1993. She continued as an educator for the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for another 15 years. Pat was also a 50 year member of the Delta Kappa Gamma for Women Teachers. She inspired many people to go into Math, Science, and Educational fields.
She attended the Church of the Nazarene where she was a choir and board member as well as the treasurer.
Pat was also an avid sportsperson. She was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed playing catch and HORSE with her nephews in the back yard. She loved both Cleveland and Pittsburgh Teams and attended many events in person.
She is survived by a brother, Frederick Wellman of Centerville and several nieces and nephews: Steven Marin and wife Mara of Texas, Daniel Marin and husband John Richard Reclosado of California, Roy Wellman of Virginia, Ron Wellman and wife Jessica of Massachusetts. Keese Pond and wife Marsha of Colorado, Melissa Miksche of Oregon, Darrell Spencer, Dede Spencer and Denise Huff.
Pat was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Verna Mae Pond and Julia Ann Marin.
Due to the pandemic a private funeral service is being conducted for the family by Rev. William Hopkins, former pastor of the Titusville Church of the Nazarene. You are welcome to add your memories of Patricia on the funeral home website at www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Interment will be in Rootville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to a forthcoming scholarship. Please contact the family at p.l.wellman@gmail.com for details.
“Math is better than Science!” – the debate continues in Heaven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.