Thomas Lee Akam, 52, of State Highway 89, Spartansburg, died on Nov. 22, 2021 at his residence.
Tom was born on Jan. 23, 1969 in Corry, to James Akam, of Spartansburg, and the late Carol Jean Morris Akam. He was raised and educated in Spartansburg and Corry, graduating from Corry Area High School in 1987. He then attended and graduated from Delaware Valley College with a degree in Dairy Science. While in college, Tom managed the College Farm. He then returned home to work on the family dairy farm “The Concord Valley Farms,” where he managed the farm first for dairy and most recently for beef and grain.
Tom was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He also loved hunting, especially for elk out west.
In addition to his father, Tom is survived by a brother, Gary Akam and his wife, Leslie, of Spartansburg; a nephew, Tyler Akam and his wife, Jessica; a niece, Lindsey Akam and a great-niece, Sophia Akam. Tom is also survived by a close friend, Brad Bitner and family.
Friends and family are invited to call at the McCray United Methodist Church, 19470 PA-89, Corry, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Rev. Ed Rose will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 North Center St., Corry, Pa.
