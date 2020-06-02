Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Fischer Martin, 93, of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning at her residence.
Betty was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Oil City to the late Charles and Mildred Swatzler Fischer. She married Paul E. Martin on Nov. 22, 1946. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 1985.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1944.
Betty worked every afternoon at Breene and Jobson Law office during her high school days. After graduation she was hired at First National Bank in Oil City as an executive secretary. She was also an executive secretary at Quaker State Oil Refinery, at the Titusville office, until her retirement. She was instrumental in bringing notoriety to Cross Creek Resort Golf Course.
She was member of the former Titusville Emanuel Lutheran Church, a member of Morris Chapter 14 Order of the Eastern Star, Oil City, past matron,DD Grand Matron and Golden Star Member, as well as PTA President and Cub Scout Den Mother,
Betty volunteered at the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary, enjoyed needle point pictures, crossword puzzles and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by a son, Charles Martin and wife, Linda, of Titusville; three daughters, Nancy Cox, of Titusville, Charlotte Huston and husband, Charles, of Titusville and Barbara Ziemba and husband, Joseph, of Titusville; 13 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John Fischer and wife, Shelby, of California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by a son, Paul R. Martin; a great-grandson, Jacob Paul Martin and six brothers and sisters
Family and friends may attend a funeral service on Friday, at 11 a.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, with Rev. Samuel Mabugu, officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Cherrtytree Volunteer Fire Dept. 1,311 Cherrytree Rd, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be at Jamison Corners Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
