Mrs. Betty J. Parker, 76, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.
Betty was born on June 17, 1944, in Union City, to the late Leonard and Frances (Shreve) Davis. She married Stanley W. Parker on Aug. 22, 1964, at the Centerville Baptist Church.
She was a graduate of Wattsburg High School, Class of 1962.
Betty was formerly employed by Queen Cutlery in Titusville, Wesley Woods United Methodist Camp and then with Foamex in Corry.
Betty loved horses and taking her girls to horse shows and was a former 4-H Leader of the Grand Valley Gauchos. She enjoyed trail riding, camping, quilting and trips to Virginia Beach with her family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Stanley, of Centerville; three daughters, Veronica (Dr. Christian) Dudenhoefer, of McKean, Valerie (Richard) Parker-Firestone, of Painesville, Ohio, Valinda Baldwin and companion, Jason Roblee, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Miranda and Andrea Dudenhoefer, both of Erie, Drew Lobdell and Mitchell and Jillian Baldwin. all of Titusville; a brother. Bill (Sherry) Davis. of Union City; two sisters, Irene Smith, of Wattsburg, Judy Sherman, of Union City and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Davis.
No public services are being conducted
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garret Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com. Donations may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 in Betty’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.