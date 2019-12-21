Mrs. Linda M. Alexander, 78, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Corry on Feb. 6, 1941 to the late Harley E. and Ruth Fuller Hall.
Linda graduated from Townville High School, Class of 1959.
She married Mr. Richard Alexander on June 25, 1960 at Centerville Baptist Church.
Linda worked at the former Golden Living Center, current Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, for 30 years. She started as an aide and retired in 2005 as admissions coordinator and social service director.
She was a member of the Centerville Baptist Church, where she volunteered as church clerk, youth leader and many other facets.
Linda enjoyed baking, sewing outfits for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, bowling and the outdoors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Alexander, of Centerville; a daughter, Lori Murray and husband Tom, of Stockbridge, Georgia; a son, Rick Alexander, of Centerville; four granddaughters, Stephanie Lott and husband David, of Stockbridge, Georgia; Kristen Harris and husband Todd, of McDonough, Georgia; Emily Campbell and husband Mark of Erie, and Molly Dickson and husband Matt, of Erie; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Gracey, Trey, Cambrey, Paisley, Gia, Maverick, and Aubree; three sisters, Bonnie Vanderhoof and husband Donald, of Townville; Barbara Drake and husband Bruce, of Centerville; Debra Billig and husband Darryl, of Titusville; and a brother, Rexford Hall and wife Barbara, of Centerville; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may attend calling hours on Sunday, at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, from 6 to 8 p.m. Additional calling hour and funeral service will be held at the Centerville Baptist Church, 18736 Erie St., Centerville, PA 16404 on Monday, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Kinnear officiating.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Centerville Baptist Church, 18736 Erie St., Centerville, PA 16404.
Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.