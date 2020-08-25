Marjorie R. “Marge” Ross, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home with her family by her side, following a brief battle against cancer.
She was born on July 23, 1931, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Charles and Adelia Rose Mallory Servey.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1950.
Marge worked at GTE Sylvania until she started her family. She met her husband, Samuel J. Ross, at the roller rink in Titusville and they were married in July of 1960.
Marge was the matriarch of the family. She always hosted the holiday dinners, waiting to begin until everyone arrived. She loved being outside in the summer and spent many hours tending to her flowers. She grew vegetables and gave them to those who needed or wanted them. She enjoyed mowing her yard, even until recently. She also enjoyed shopping, going to greenhouses and feeding the birds. She loved her pet Yorkshire Terrier “Tubby” for the past seven years.
Marge is survived by two daughters, Grace George, of Titusville and Bonnie Staub, of Erie; four grandchildren, Kyle Staub, of Titusville, Amber Staub-Wright and husband, T.C., of Grand Valley, Sarah George and companion, Dakota Olsen, of Oil City and Pvt. Seth George, of Ft. Benning, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Staub and Calvin Wright; a brother, Budd Servey and wife, Pauline, of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Joyce Servey, of Titusville; three nieces, Carla Shaffer, Debbie Post and Joyce Wallace; a daughter-in-law, Karen Ross and a son-in-law, Larry George.
Marge was preceded in death by a son, Richard C. Ross; three brothers, Richard M. Servey, John “Jack” Servey and Charles H. Servey and a nephew, Terrance Servey.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to her Hospice nurse, Greg Hazlett, for his compassion and devotion to comfort her.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation.
Private interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery next to her husband.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.