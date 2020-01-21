Bonnie Fae Smith, 61

Bonny Fae Smith, 61, of Grand Valley, passed away at her home on Sanford Road after a decade long battle with Huntington’s disease. Her husband Bill and her two cats were with her when she passed.
Bonny was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa. on Mar. 31, 1958 to Ralph L. Hensley and Jane Gunning Hensley. She married William C. Smith on Feb. 29, 1980.
Bonny was a 1976 graduate of Penn Hills High School. She attended and received an Associates Degree in business administration from the Community College of Allegheny County. She later attended and received a Bachelors Degree in accounting from Robert Morris University.
She worked for Oil Well Supply in Oil City and Cytemp Steel in Titusville. She was the owner and manager of the Grand Valley Market in Grand Valley, Pa. from 1985 to 1996. She later worked for Blair Corp. in Irvine and was last employed by Value Home Center in Warren.
Bonny was active in local politics and served a term as Eldred Township Auditor. She served on the Warren County Republican Committee. She was also a Notary Public.
Bonny loved being outdoors and doing yard work, gardening and taking care of her dog and cats.
She is survived by her husband Bill; her father, Ralph Hensley, of Penn Hills, Pa.; a sister, Laura Baldwin, of Tampa, Florida.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation or services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
Bonny’s family wishes to thank her team of home health care aides Connie Tenney, Pauline Beard and Jamie Rose for their amazing kindness and a job well done.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.