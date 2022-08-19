Nancy L. Edwards, 74, of Spring Creek, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Corry Manor.
She was born on June 17, 1948, a daughter to the late Max Jukes and Gene H. (Smith) Jukes Roberts, in Bear Lake. Nancy worked at the Rouse Home as a physical therapy aide, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed making homemade greeting cards, knitting, reading and horseback riding. She was also proud of her missionary work through the Otterbein Methodist Church.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Edwards, whom she married on Feb. 26, 2000; her daughters, Geana Hardy, of Union City and Maryl (Tim) Curtis, of Knox, Pa; her stepchildren, Esther Nickerson, Joel Edwards, Steven Edwards, Michael Nobles, William Nobles and Belinda Nobles; her sister, Norma VanNort; her brothers, Dave and Jeff Jukes; two grandsons, Austin and Jason Curtis; 42 stepgrandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 258 Dalrymple St., Pittsfield, Pa. and on Tuesday, Aug. 23, for one hour prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service, officiated by Rev. Nate Fugate. Burial will follow in the Bear Lake Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s honor to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 258 Dalrymple St. Pittsfield, Pa. 16340, and the Warren Cancer Center, 2 Crescent Park, Warren, Pa. 16365.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, Pa., have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.ne
