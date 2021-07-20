Mrs. Ruth N. Bevier, 85, formerly of Neilltown Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ruth was born on March 28, 1936, in Titusville to the late Ralph A. and Mildred Gustafson Nichols. She married Clinton L. Bevier on May 25, 1957, in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2015.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1954 and Bryant and Stratton Business School in Buffalo, New York.
Ruth did clerical work for Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. until her retirement in 1974.
She enjoyed the outdoors and being with children and animals, especially her dogs.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Mary Spence, of Pleasantville; a sister-in-law, Nancy Nichols, of Hydetown; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Creacraft, of Centerville; a brother-in-law, Richard Bevier, of Seneca, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Donald Nichols; a sister-in-law, Edna Nichols, and a brother-in-law, Carl Spence.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Sanford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango Co. Humane Society, 286 S. Main St, Seneca, Pa. 16346.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
