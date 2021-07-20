Mr. Robert P. “Bob” Shaffer, 59, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:18 p.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.
Robert was born on March 27, 1962 in Salamanca, New York, to the late Ernest and Phyllis Covert Shaffer. He married Cyndi Hulsizer on Aug. 1, 1998 in Townville.
He attended Salamanca High School.
Robert worked in his early years as a logger and for the last 20 years as an independent over-the-road truck driver. He was currently driving for Greentree Transportation, out of Pittsburgh.
He enjoyed his work and loved being with his family and friends. He had a quick and unique sense of humor that was always on display.
Robert is survived by his wife, Cyndi, of Titusville; two grandsons, Bishop and Ridley Shaffer, of Bradford; three brothers, Charles Shaffer and wife, Debbie, Michael Shaffer and companion, Kathie, Terry Shaffer and companion, Shana; two sisters, Anna Simmons and Betty Brown; a stepson, Duston Delp and wife, Julie; a special friend, Brandon Crawford; his mother-in-law, Mary Hulsizer, and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert P. Shaffer Jr. and a brother, Leroy Shaffer.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or online at garrettfuneralhomein.com.
