David Keith Johnson, age 56, of Wilkinsburg, passed peacefully on April 26, 2021.
He was the beloved son of the late Robert L. Johnson Jr. and Sara A. (Jamison) Johnson; cherished brother of Robert L. Johnson III (Regina), Annette Fultz (Jonathan), and the late Valerie Johnson Tucker; adoring uncle of Ayanna Tucker, Robert L. Johnson IV (Jasmin), Monique Fultz-Sewell (Shawn), and Alexandra Tucker; also numerous relatives and friends.
There is no visitation. Interment service with military honors will be are on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements by Ball Funeral Chapel, Inc.
