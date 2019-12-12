Albert I. L’Huillier, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 12, 2019 at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Al was born on April 26, 1927 in Titusville, a son of the late Albert L. and Sylvia Brady L’Huillier. He was married to Betty Coyle on Aug. 5, 1947. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2011. He later married Betty Foote on Aug. 2, 2014, who survives.
Al had attended St. Joseph Academy. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy during World War II. He entered the service on April 29, 1944 and served with the amphibious support group serving in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1946 with the rank of gunner’s mate second class.
After returning home, Al began his working career. He had been employed at the former Lee Coates and Son Chevrolet Garage for 18 years. He worked for the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for 26 years until his retirement in 1991. During these years, he also worked for the Titusville Fire Dept., serving as chief from 1967 to 1979. He had also worked part time at the former Leo N. Hennes Funeral Home.
Al was a member of St. Walburga Church; of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW; of the BPO Elks No. 264; of the K of C Council 492; of the Oil City Shindiggers Club; and of the Cyclops Quarter Century Club.
He was an active volunteer at the former Christian Activities Center and at St. Walburga Church. He enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, hunting and traveling.
Al is survived by his wife Betty of Pleasantville; three sons, Dennis L’Huillier and wife Pat of Titusville, David L’Huillier of Gainesville, Florida, and Daniel L’Huillier and wife Lorraine of Oil City; three grandchildren, Kevin L’Huillier of Pittsburgh, Kimberly L’Huillier of San Francisco, California, and Erica L’Huillier of Oil City; two sisters, Mary Hoover and husband Robert, and Jean Cochran, all of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Duane L’Huillier; a brother, Walter L’Huillier; and two sisters, Marian Baney and Dorothy Kissinger.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Monday at 10 a.m. with Fr. D. G. Davis III, pastor of St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Corry, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery with full military honors.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
