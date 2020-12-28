Billie Jo McGarvie, 44, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
She was born on July 15, 1976 in Titusville, a daughter of William McGarvie and the late Sandra Kline Nichols McGarvie.
Billie Jo was a graduate of the Titusville High School. She had been employed at GetGo in Titusville for several years.
She was a social member of the American Legion and the Moose Club. She enjoyed kayaking and being outdoors around water, as well as hiking. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Billie Jo is survived by her father, of Titusville; a son, Matthew Peterson and his girlfriend, Brooke Walters, of Punta Gorda, Florida; a daughter, Skylar Kirch, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Sadie Peterson and Piper Williams; her former companion, Robert Kirch, of Pleasantville; two sisters, Tedra McGarvie and companion, Jesse Burrows, of Titusville, and Starine McGarvie and her companion, Shawn Marty, of Utica; a stepsister, Sara Nichols, of Pleasantville; two stepbrothers, Shawn Nichols, of Pleasantville, and Corey Nichols, of Titusville; a nephew, Trevor McGarvie, of Titusville; two nieces, Dezerea Frederick, of Titusville, and Tyra McGarvie, of Utica; a great-niece, Annabell Barnes, of Titusville, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Jim Rumbaugh, and her stepfather, Alan Nichols.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be announced and posted online.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
