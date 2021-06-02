Gene W. Driskill, 87, of 227 Water Sreet, the Billie Brown Building, Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence.
Gene was born on Oct. 9, 1933 in Newport, Tennessee to the late John and Ada (Sexton) Driskill.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. He entered the U.S. Army on June 8, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio and served with the 81st Recon Battalion. He was honorably discharged on June 7, 1956 from Fort Hood, Texas with the rank of Private First Class.
Gene was employed in the steel industry for many years at Wyle Laboratories in Ohio.
He is survived by his many friends of Titusville and companion, Janet Crawford.
No services are being observed.
His ashes will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa.
