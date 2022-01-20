Gloria F. Henton, 75, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Gloria was born on Jan. 24, 1946 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Jesse and Hazel Hepler Vogan.
She was married to Lawrence E. “Larry” Henton on Sept. 25, 1965 in Oil City. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2019.
Gloria was a graduate of the Oil City High School. She had been employed at the former GTE Sylvania Plant in Titusville and also at the Oil City Derrick.
Gloria was a family person. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, as well as her children and grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by three children, Shellie Renee Silvis, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Lawrence E. Henton Jr., of Titusville, and Chad Michael Henton and wife, Carla, of New York City; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No public calling hours will be observed. Services are private.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.