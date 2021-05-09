Virginia D. Hummer, 81, of Deltona, Florida went to be with her heavenly father, May 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was born October 9, 1939 to Agnes Reagle and Harold DuPont in Meadville, PA. Ginnie married Richard E. Hummer June 30, 1978. Blended their children Deb Szitas, Dr. Robert Crisman, Dale Hummer, Laura Dempsey and Douglas Hummer. Ginnie worked as an accountant and retired from Greenleaf Corp. in Saegertown, PA. She cherished time with family and friends. Enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking to name a few. Very active with her church, she was a leader with the Awana program at Lyona Bible Church.
Ginnie is survived by her husband, Richard E. Hummer of 41 years; Dr. Robert and Kathy Crisman, Dale and Donna Hummer, Laura Dempsey, Douglas and Debbie Hummer, and Mark Szitas. Grandchildren include Danielle & Christopher Monroe, Samantha & Michael Martinez, Scott & Megan Hummer, Rachel Corliss & Buddy Johns, Torry and Josh Fulbright, Meghan and Keith Heidel, Logan Dempsey, Mathew Crisman, Chuck Szitas, Jeremy Szitas, and nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her mother and father Agnes & Fred Reagle and Harold DuPont, her daughter Deborah Szitas, grandparents Leonard & Ruby Torrey.
A Celebration of life will be May 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lohman Funeral Home, 1681 Providence Blvd. Deltona, FL 32725.
Her final resting place will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.