Santana L. Welker, 28, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022.
Santana was born on August 5, 1994 in Meadville, a daughter of Crystal Johnson Sopher and Joseph Welker.
Santana enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards with her family and Monday night dinners. She loved dogs and Alpacas. She loved pickles, ranch, and mayo. Her favorite color was purple. She was former Miss Oil Queen, Miss Hydetown, and Little Miss Canadohta. While in high school, she ran for the cross-country team and was a cheerleader. She was a kind and caring person. She was always the kindest person in the room. She would do anything for anyone.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Crystal Sopher and Frank Sopher of Titusville; her father; her maternal grandmother, Rhonda Kane and husband Dr. Daniel Taylor of Erie; her maternal grandfather, Martin Johnson, Jr. and wife Patty of Titusville; her maternal great grandfather, Charles Kane of Pleasantville; her paternal grandfather, Gary Welker of Springboro; two brothers, Michael Gennaro of Erie and Mason Welker of Titusville; step-brothers, Kaleb Sopher and Cameron Sopher of Pleasantville; nieces, Freya Gennaro and Adalynn Peterson of Meadville; a nephew, Jackson Beers of Meadville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She had one very best friend, Claudia Randall, who was always there for her no matter what was going on in their lives.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Santana’s life will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.