Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.
Brian was born on Sept. 20, 1966, in Sayre, Pennsylvania to the late Albert Sr. and Janet (Henderson) DiFonzo.
He was a graduate of Corry High School, Class of 1985, St. Bonaventure University with a degree in communications, and Clarion University with a degree in education.
Brian was employed by The Titusville Herald where he was the sports editor, account executive and a general manager. He then went to Clarion University and ran the printing department before moving on to his last place of employment with Social Services in Meadville.
He was a member of the Titusville Kiwanis and Titusville Blue Lodge F&A.M.
Brian enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, hiking and rooting for his Steelers and Rockets sports teams.
He is survived by his wife, Tina (Bennett) DiFonzo, whom he married on Oct. 5, 1996, in Franklin; two brothers, John DiFonzo, of Bradford, and Albert “Bud” DiFonzo Jr., of Oregon; brothers-in-law, Steven Bennett, of Franklin, Brian Bennett, of Trinidad, Colorado, and Peter Bennett, of Clearwater, Florida; sister-in-law, Cathy Bennett, of Franklin; nieces, Jennifer Douglas and husband, Michael, of Duke Center, Pennsylvania, and Angela DiFonzo, of Bradford; great-niece and nephew, Michael and Kendra Douglas, of Duke Center, in addition to four nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, William and Theresa Bennett.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard, of St. Titus Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018 or the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.