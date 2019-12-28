Melvin F. Manross, 93, a resident of the Crawford County Care Center died there Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
He was born June 13, 1926 in Titusville; a son of Melvin A. and Clara Belle Milliard Manross. He married Evelyn Marie Hotchkiss Dec. 18, 1948, and she preceded him in death Sept. 5, 2014.
He was a graduate of the former Colestock High School in Titusville and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in Europe. He was always a worker and started with his father at the age of 12 on weekends and after school at Jones Brothers in Titusville. Following the war, he owned and operated Brown Hill Garage in Cambridge Springs until his retirement. He was a member of the Seneca Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Linda L. Whitman (Michael) of Guys Mills; a granddaughter, Michelle Whitman, of New Brighton; two brothers, Larry Manross, of Titusville and Paul Manross, of Denver, Colorado and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Manross.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
