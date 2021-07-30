Thomas Alan “Tj” Barker Jr., 39, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.
Tj was born on March 11, 1982 in Titusville, a son of Thomas Barker and Gail Bernard. He was married to Dorothy “Dot” Kester on Aug. 23, 2014 at Presque Isle in Erie.
Tj was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2000. He had been employed at International Waxes in Titusville since 2008.
What Tj loved most was spending time with his family including his dog, “Tilly.” Whether it was teaching his three sons to fish, taking the kayaks to the lake or going hunting with his father, he loved the outdoors. At home Tj could be found turning wrenches in the garage with his son, Andy, and his good friend, Kevin. He was a diesel truck enthusiast and even managed a Facebook page with his friend, Kevin, to help other diesel truck owners across the country troubleshoot their truck problems.
He enjoyed placing flags at the cemetery on Memorial Day with his father and family.
Tj will be missed for his witty comebacks, sense of humor and kind heart.
He is survived by his wife, Dot; three sons, Andrew “Andy,” Clayton, and Oliver Barker; his mother, Gail Wakefield and husband, Ted, of Grand Valley; his father, Thomas Barker and wife, Deb, of Titusville; his maternal grandfather, Edward Bernard and wife, Jayne, of Titusville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gordon and Jody Kester, of Titusville; sisters, Kaleena Barker, of Titusville, Stacy Musgrave and husband, Tom, of Edinboro, Leigh Anne Weidman and husband, Hayes, of Papillion, Nebraska, and Jennifer Wakefield and fiancée, Joel Kerr, of Titusville; two brothers, Ted Wakefield Jr. and Justin Wolfe, both of Titusville, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Beatrice Barker, and Joyce Bernard.
No services are scheduled at this time. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sara’s Cure, P.O. Box 13418, Charleston, South Carolina 29422.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.
