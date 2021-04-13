Kyle James Clark, 27, of Townville, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born on Nov. 29, 1993 in Erie, a son of David A. Clark and Heidi Mitcham Harding.
He was a Titusville High School graduate and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Kyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his father, David, of Cooperstown; his mother, Heidi Harding and her husband, Bryan, of Boardman, Ohio; three daughters, Scarlette Clark, of Titusville, Maddelynne Clark, of Townville and Lola Clark, of Cambridge Springs; two sisters, Mackenzie Clark, of Cooperstown, and Kayci Harding, of Boardman, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Mark and Joyce Clark, of Cooperstown; maternal grandparents, Robert and Debbie Mitcham, of Townville, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Bradleytown United Methodist Church, 1971 Bradleytown Road, Cooperstown, Pa.
Burial will take place in Sunville Cemetery, Cooperstown.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence on Kyle’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
