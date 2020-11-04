Mrs. Norma Cubbon, 84, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Norma was born on March 2, 1936, in Titusville to the late Eugene and Ida (Gustafson) Linder. She married James Wayne Cubbon on June 4, 1958, in Pleasantville. Mr. Cubbon recently passed away on Sept. 9, 2020.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1954.
Norma was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and did extensive volunteer work for many years.
She and Wayne enjoyed traveling, especially to historical places. She also liked to sew, quilt, crochet for family members and reading.
Norma is survived by a son, Glenn Cubbon and wife, Lorrie, of Centerville; a daughter, Eileen Wieszczyk and husband, Greg, of North East; seven grandchildren, Tim Cubbon, Justin Cubbon and wife, Lauren, Nick Cubbon and wife, Emily, Philip Wieszczyk and wife, JoAnn, Luke Wieszczyk and wife, Adrian, Hannah Dubash and husband, Ryan, Caleb Wieszczyk; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Tatum and Colton Cubbon, Emery Wieszczyk, and a sister, Catherine Heidler, of Fairview.
She was preceded in death by a son, Boyd Cubbon.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, with Rev. Timothy Maybray, officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
