Norma Jean Hartley, 77, passed away on March 18, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. at her residence, following an extended illness.
Norma was born on May 24, 1943, in Warren to the late Russell Fellows and Alice Johnson Nollinger. She married Kenneth Hartley in August of 1978.
She attended Eisenhower High School.
Norma was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Several of her crouched items were gifted to friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, of Titusville; three children, Paul Fellows, of Florida, Richard Fellows and wife, Dawn, of Florida, and Daniel Hartley and wife, Danielle, of Florida; two stepchildren, Craig Hartley and wife, Karol, of Titusville, and Sandy Ryan and companion, Scott Muffie, of Girard; several grandchildren, step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by three brothers; Richard, Ron and Merle “Butch” Fellows, and two sisters; Deanna Fischer and Diane Whiteman.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be announced later.
Memorial contributions can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 South Unit, Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
