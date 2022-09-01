Joan K. Foley, 84, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022 at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Joan was born on Sept. 6, 1937 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Eugene and Thelma Brown Locke.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1955. She had been employed for a number of years at Snap-tite in Union City, from where she retired in 1988.
Joan was a member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church where she was active in Bible study and the church choir.
She was an avid bowler, a loyal Pirate and Steeler fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her children; Deborah Pringle and husband, Sam, of Titusville, Kim Foley, of Titusville, Edward Foley and wife, Paula, of Pleasantville, Mark Foley and wife, Lori, of Chandler, Arizona, and Teresa Foley, of Meadville; grandchildren, Ross Pringle, Megan Pringle and companion, Anthony Cecchetti, Justin Foley and wife, Briana, Jessica Foley, Mackenzie Foley, Jacqueline O’Toole and husband, Jeremy, Brock Foley and wife, Britta, Tessa Foley and fiancée, Derrick Peterson, Taite Foley, Jacob Roof and wife, Kathy, and Lexi Couch; great-grandchildren, Addicus Little, Declan O’Toole, Finley O’Toole, Brooks Foley, Emmric Peterson and Seth Roof, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ronald Locke, and a sister, Martha Rowe.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
