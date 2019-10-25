Deborah L. Byars, 45, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Deborah was born on May 17, 1974, in Franklin to Roy and Mary Crouser, of Titusville.
Deborah was married to Russell F. Byars, who preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2017.
Deborah was a graduate of Maplewood High School of the Class of 1992. She was employed at Liberty Electronics.
In addition to her parents, Deborah is survived by a son, Chad Hasbrouck; a daughter, Sarah Hasbrouck, of Slippery Rock; two sisters, Ellen Miller, of Apopka, Florida, and Cheryl Hodgson, of Titusville.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clair and Sarah Crouser and Glenn and Ellen Thomas.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 312 W. Park Street, Franklin, PA.
Visitation will be held at the Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 LeBoeuf Trail Road, Titusville, where family and friends are welcome on Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will take place at the Chapmanville Community Church on Saturday, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Glen Van Cise officiating.
Interment will follow at Chapmanville Cemetery.
Online condolences and flowers can be sent by visiting HuffFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.