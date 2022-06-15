Raymond C. “Ray” Kopf, 78, of Chapmanville, passed away Tuesday morning June 14, 2022 at his residence.
Ray was born on Oct. 18, 1943 in Wallaceville, Pa., a son of the late Norris and Pearl Wygant Kopf. He was married to Nancy Francis on April 23, 1966 in Titusville.
Ray was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He entered the service on Oct. 9, 1962 and was honorably discharged on Feb. 4, 1966 at Norfolk, Virginia.
Ray was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and action shooting.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Chapmanville; a son, John Kopf, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Willis and James Kopf; and three sisters, infant Betty Kopf, Norma Kopf and Mary Lou Hines.
No public calling hours will be observed.
A memorial service will be announced.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
