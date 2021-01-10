Brenda Lee Myers, 61, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday afternoon Jan. 6, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a courageous battle with Covid.
Brenda was born on March 3, 1959 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Howard and Dora Gilson Reynolds. Brenda was formerly married to William Myers.
She was a graduate of Titusville Area High School and of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
She had been employed at the Titusville Area Hospital for a number of years in the housekeeping and imaging departments.
Brenda was a social member of the Titusville VFW and American Legion.
Brenda loved traveling, especially to the Bahamas, where she enjoyed the water and beach. She loved being with her family, her pet cat “Pretty” and her grand dog “Winny”. She was a brave mother with a big, beautiful heart who loved her children and family very much. She loved family gatherings and looked forward to days spent with her children. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Brenda is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer and companion ,Colby Phillips, of Warren, and her loving son, Jed, of Rouseville; two brothers, Raymond Reynolds, Jr., and Miller Reynolds and wife, Sherry Baker, all of Titusville; a sister, Doris Sharrar and husband, Jeff, of Titusville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Nelson.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.