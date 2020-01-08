Joseph P. Schillinger, 25, of Manitowic, WI, passed away Dec. 22, 2019.
Joe was born in Boscobel, Wisconsin on May 26, 1994 and adopted by Peter and Jacklyn Schillinger.
Joe had an outgoing personality, a zeal for excitement and a generous heart. He was a talented fiddle and banjo player as well as lead vocal for the Allegheny String Band while growing up in western Pennsylvania.
Joe enjoyed his horse “Monty,” hunting in the woods, haying for local farmers and forging metal. Joe served in church mission works in Colorado and Connecticut. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a helicopter repairman in Korea.
Surviving members include his wife, Giovanna, and daughter Bella Lucia; grandmother, Barbara McClain (Glenn); sisters Mary Schillinger, of San Diego, California; Monica Bush (Dacre), of Loudon, New Hampshire; Beth Schillinger, of Erie; brothers; Jeremy Schillinger (Rungenapa), of Pittsburgh and Michael Schillinger (Heather), U.S. Army, Korea. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Church Tionesta, Pa. with Rev. Joseph Kalinowski officiating. Burial will be in Fagundus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Guild of St Anthony’s Church 303 Elm St., Tionesta, PA 16353.
