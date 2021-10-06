Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Patricia was born on Aug. 29, 1930 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Vann Ausdall Gustafson. She was married to Martin W. “Sonny” Johnson on Jan. 23, 1947 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1983.
Patricia had been employed at GTE Sylvania from 1955 until its closing. She had also worked as a waitress and also at the former Bi-Lo store in Titusville.
She was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church; the American Legion Ladies Auxillary; a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary, and was a volunteer for over 20 years at the Titusville Area Hospital, where she enjoyed most working in the snack shop. She was an avid reader, frequenting Benson Memorial Library. She loved walking, going to play Bingo and going to the casino in hopes of hitting it big.
She was a beautiful, kind, self-sacrificing woman who would do anything for those in need. She raised her siblings after her mother’s death, while raising her own family at the same time. She was also there for her grandchildren and nieces and nephews when needed. She was the happiest when she was with her family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by a son, Martin W. Johnson Jr. and his wife, Patty, of Titusville; two daughters, Sharon Proper and husband, Jack, of Erie and Patricia Rakoczy, of Titusville; 10 grandchildren, Crystal Sopher and husband, Frank, Tabetha Johnson, Tami Johnson and companion, David Deeter, Shari Heeter and husband, Andrew, Shawnette Proper and husband, Rich Mudge, Jack Proper Jr. and wife, Amber, Matthew Proper and wife, Marley, Peter Rakoczy II and companion, Beth Miller, Joseph Rakoczy, and Robert Rakoczy and wife, Kristin; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry “White Swan” Gustafson and wife, Iola, of Titusville; a sister, Nancy “Pansy” Shaw and husband, Gene, of Titusville; numerous nieces and nephews; two God children, Chip “Love Poo” Shaw and Kacie Shaw, and special friends, Marcella, Bev, Betty, Kay, Lorretto, Vonne, Karen, Lois and Roger.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine Mary Johnson; two brothers, James and Robert Gustafson, and a sister, Wilma Shepard.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
