James Bruce Bedford, 84, of Saegertown expired at Meadville Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born in Titusville on Sept. 18, 1937, the son of the late Dr. H.G. and Florence (Spencer) Bedford.
Following graduation from Titusville High School in 1955, he attended Denison University before joining the U.S. Army. He served as a specialist 4th class artillery instructor, which led him to consider the teaching profession. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled in social studies education at Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP), graduating in 1961. He later earned a master’s degree from Edinboro.
He married Judy Tucker, of Titusville, on Aug. 12, 1961, and they began their teaching careers at Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School. Jim was also a football line coach at Saegertown High School for 30 years. He retired from teaching in 1997.
Additionally, he was community minded and served as president of Saegertown Area Recreation Association, was an officer in Lion’s Club, and served on the Saegertown Library Renovation Project Committee, which helped establish the current library in 1999.
His passions besides his family included reading, history (especially the Civil War), teaching (about which he once told his mother he felt guilty taking a paycheck for doing something he so enjoyed) and football. A proud accomplishment for him was being one of only two earning a varsity football letter as a sophomore along with his best friend George Johnson. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Judy, of 60 years, include his daughter, Jill Waterhouse and her husband, Mark, of Bellefonte, Pa.; his son, Joe, of Saegertown, and his son, Jason and his wife, Ashley and grandsons, Kai Tucker, Oran James, and Henry Wyatt, all of Pretoria, South Africa. Additionally he is survived by his brother, John and his wife, Linda, of Butler; his nephews, Jim, of Maryland and Ken, of Butler; two grand-nieces, as well as his beloved feline, Brio.
A memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced.
Memorials can be made to UPMC Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, 200 Darragh St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213, which gave him 18 years of extended life; or Saegertown Area Library, PO Box 871, Saegertown, Pa. 16433, which provided him with the enjoyment of multitudes of books; Parkinson’s Foundation, PO Box 6003, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007-9902; or Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 164, Saegertown, Pa. 16433.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 330 Broad St., Saegertown.
