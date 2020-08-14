The family of Craig Bell would like to extend an invitation to all of his friends and family in the surrounding area to join in a celebration of his life on Sunday, Aug. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Firehall, 157 West State St., Pleasantville. Craig passed away on April 16, 2020.
