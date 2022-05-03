George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
George was born on April 13, 1944, in Franklin to the late John W. and Mary M. (McNamara) Reed. He married Joyce D. Dick on June 16, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin.
He was a graduate of Franklin High School.
George was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He entered the service on June 13, 1963 and spent one year in Thailand. He was honorably discharged on April 5, 1967, with the rank of Senior Airman.
He was formerly employed by CPT Foundry and retired from Polk Center.
George enjoyed reading, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, going for runs on his side by side (Ladybug), mowing grass, spending time with family, and helping with home improvement projects.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, of Titusville; two sons, James E. Reed and wife, Leigh, of Titusville, and Robert E. Reed and wife, Sheila, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Robert E. Reed and wife, Bambi, of Titusville, Ryan C. Reed and wife, Emily, of Corry, Randi N. Reed, of Titusville, Rachael A. Cheney and husband, Andrew, of Titusville, Victoria R. Wilkens and husband, Hugh, of Pittsburgh, Paxton L. Reed, of Titusville, and Madelynne D. Reed, of Titusville; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Jean Robertson, of Baltimore, Maryland, Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson, of Franklin, Judy M. Thomas, of Franklin, Margaret “Margy” Griffen and husband, Paul, of Franklin, Richard A. “Dick” Reed, of Franklin, William T. “Mick” Reed and wife, Lita, of Franklin, Martha “Marti” Vidoni and husband, James, of Saint George, Utah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by family members, Charles D. Reed, Paul R. Reed, John W. “Jack” Reed and James S. Reed.
Per George’s request, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Meadville Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Psalm 30:5 — Weeping may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.
